Human rights activist demands release of video of Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker and union member

Human rights activist Ruben Melikyan demands that the video recording of today’s incident between Alen Simonyan and Artur Danielyan in central Yerevan immediately and completely. He posted the following on his Facebook page:
“The incident that took place between Alen Simonyan and Artur Danielyan in central Yerevan today was taped with security cameras belonging to a private organization. In response to an inquiry from lawyers, we were told that the video recordings have been seized by law-enforcement authorities.
Taking into consideration the nature of the incident and the great public resonance, I demand that the video recording be released immediately and completely. We will consider the delay of release with the excuse of “secret of preliminary investigation” illegitimate since, in this case, the right of the public to know the truth is absolutely overriding.”