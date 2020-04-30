Advocate: The important thing is Armenia Constitution and Law, not their personal approaches

Advocate Tigran Atanesyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:
“In addition to the previous Facebook status, according to certain data, several deputies of the ruling parliamentary faction are currently at the hospital and are concerned about Alen Simonyan’s situation. I definitely accept the fact that this is a normal phenomenon in the case of friendly relations or relations between relatives, but deputies must take into consideration the fact that in the future, they shouldn’t make a decision to allow or reject criminal liability against their deputy parliamentary speaker friend motivated by that circumstance. In this case, the important thing is the Constitution and Law of the Republic of Armenia, not their personal approaches.”