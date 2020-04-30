Advocate: Armenian authorities will use case of attack on Artur Danielyan against him

Advocate: The important thing is Armenia Constitution and Law, not their personal approaches

Human rights activist demands release of video of Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker and union member

One of men killed in Armenia's Gavar was going to get married, the other had little children

Armenia Embassy in Russia: Flights won't be free of charge

Armenian village head on events that took place in Gavar town yesterday

Armenia's Prosecutor General and Investigative Committee chairman on Russia's 'black list'

2 of men who received injuries in Armenia's Gavar are in critical but stable condition

Political scientist: Armenia PM using all options to intensify situation in country

Armenia FM, EU Special Representative discuss fight against COVID-19 and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

ArmLur.am releases video of scenes from tragic incident that took place in Armenia's Gavar

Armenian union member checked out of medical center, files report against deputy parliamentary speaker

Police detain another 10 people under case of shootings in Armenia's Gavar

Armenia news website's editor-in-chief calls on everyone to protect themselves

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker at Nairi Medical Center, Ombudsman's rapid reaction group pays visit

Armenian union member at medical center, two accompanying persons apprehended

Assistant says Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker feels dizzy and has nausea

Azatutyun Radio: Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on incident with union member

Economist: Armenian government's resources inefficient and inadequate

Updates on Armenian Gavar incident, COVID-19 situation in Armenia, 29.04.20 digest

Chinese official accuses Trump of wasting weeks without reacting to the coronavirus pandemic

Japanese PM does not rule out re-postponement of Olympics amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pompeo continues to blame China for pandemic

Beijing authorities to reduce emergency response level

Azerbaijani Armed Forces use mortars on Artsakh border

Pompeo says no sign of North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor reports 2 new coronavirus cases

144 arrive in and 151 depart from Armenia via Kyiv-Yerevan charter flight

Armenia Ombudsman sends rapid reaction groups to police stations, Gavar town, medical center and village

US GDP down 4.8%

Armenian initiative co-founder hospitalized, NGO chair says

66 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at infection hospital in Armenia's Gyumri

Ford reports nearly $ 2 billion loss

Armenian independent MP reports attack on deputy parliamentary speaker

Dollar drops again in Armenia

Bright Armenia Party leader responds to Armenian MP

Union member says Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker attacked fellow member

Any US infringement of Iran territorial waters will draw tough response

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Gavar incident casualty not Military Police investigator

Citizen wounded during Armenia's Gavar incident is in Yerevan intensive care unit

Armenia economy minister admits that there won't be economic growth

Artsakh President-elect meets with Samvel Babayan, discusses possible cooperation

Australian authorities to lift ban on travel throughout country

Samtskhe-Javakhk reports 4 COVID-19 cases

Armenia PM: Our primary tool for coming out of crisis is effective implementation of capital expenditures

Iran President: Persian Gulf is called neither 'New York' or 'Washington'

France to tighten restrictions for foreign investments

Oil producers taking extreme measures

Armenia legislature votes in favor of almost doubling state budget deficit

Armenian political scientist recalls events of past two years in Armenia

East StratCom Taskforce head speaks on disinformation messages from pro-Kremlin sources on COVID-19

Armenia government does not have AMD 100bn to distribute to people, ruling bloc MP says

Armenia Parliament expands health ministry's powers for restrictions on citizens' rights

Armenia justice ministry to be authorized to verbally send people to self-isolation

EC representative: The impact of COVID-19 on Belarus 'will be fairly big'

Armenia ex-National Security Service director: Police don't exist as law-enforcement authority

Armenia finance minister: Distributing funds to all residents is not unjustified

5 people detained in connection with incidents in Armenia’s Gavar (PHOTOS)

Amnesty International: Azerbaijan steps up crackdown on dissent using COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse

Armenia Deputy PM participating in Eurasian Economic Commission Board session

Armenia authorities plan to pay budget deficit through new loans

Armenia lifer is released from prison

Trump: US has 1 mln COVID-19 cases as its testing is better than any other country in world

Armenia PM signs new decision

Armenia health minister visits Gavar town hospital that was attacked

About 73,000 square meters subject to dismantling or demolition on shores of Armenia’s Lake Sevan

Erdogan sends letter to Trump

Police still on duty at hospital of Armenia’s Gavar

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of baby boy

Government will not try to review state budget expenditures at its discretion, Armenia official assures

Armenia PM congratulates Israel colleague on Independence Day anniversary

Armenia Police spokesperson on incident in Gavar: No one was killed in hospital

US Vice President on not wearing mask while visiting clinic in Minnesota

Armenia to open land border for Georgia citizens for 3 days

Media Initiative: Armenian ministry of justice fails

WSJ: Boeing faces large fine for poor quality control during assembly of 737 MAX

Armenia plane detained in Russia

Media Advocate: Armenian PM's spokesperson continues to go beyond her powers

2 more deaths in Armenia in recent days when coronavirus was confirmed

Armenia parliament continues special sitting

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,932 in Armenia

World oil prices on the rise

Joe Biden wins Ohio primary for US presidential race

Grand Master of Sovereign Military Order of Malta dies aged 76

Newspaper: 200 medical workers of Yerevan hospital are isolated for COVID-19

Newspaper: Armenia Ministry of Agriculture to be reinstated?

Newspaper: Armenia’s largest state hospital to be sold?

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan's visit to parliament changes "situation"

Vendetta in Armenia's Gavar, relatives of victim enter hospital and slit throats of wounded citizens

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker apologizes to citizens for incident in parliament today

Armenian ruling party's MP on debate between opposition MP and deputy speaker

Armenian opposition MP to ruling party: Respect Nikol Pashinyan's work

Armenia Deputy PM: Restrictions on beauty parlors and barbershops to be lifted starting from May 4

Turkish government intends to open economy in late May

Armenian regional governor: Sewing factories of Vanadzor can be reopened, but must follow Commandant's instructions

Ombudsman helped Russia citizen of Armenian descent arrive in Armenia during state of emergency

Armenia Deputy PM has video call with heads of representations of international financial institutions

Armenia Deputy PM: Restrictions on public transport will be lifted in mid-May

Armenian PM's spokesperson responds to Armenia 3rd President's Office

Armenia Commandant for state of emergency bans operation of 10 businesses for 24 hours