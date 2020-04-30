News
Advocate: Armenian authorities will use case of attack on Artur Danielyan against him
Advocate: Armenian authorities will use case of attack on Artur Danielyan against him
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Advocate Tigran Atanesyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“According to information that hasn’t been verified yet, the authorities will use the case of attack on Artur Danielyan to take revenge over him.

The criminal case will be instituted in relation to the fact of causing heavy bodily injury [to Alen Simonyan]. The criminal case will be investigated by the Special Investigation Service. Since the article (112) envisages 3-7 years of imprisonment, the authorities will try to arrest Artur.

In my opinion, this is possible in Armenia today.

I demand that the authorities conduct an objective and transparent investigation. I demand that they release the video recordings of the incident as a guarantee, and based on my information, the police have already seized the video recordings.”
