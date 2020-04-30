NSS ex-head: Armenian PM demands to institute criminal proceedings against me

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reportedly had a very difficult meeting with representatives of the law enforcement system, said former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Arthur Vanetsyan in an interview with ArmNews TV channel.
According to him, the PM demanded that a criminal case be brought against him under any pretext.
In an interview, Vanetsyan also said: “If they are sure that I have committed a violation, let Nikol Pashinyan contact the prosecutor’s office, and if I am guilty, I’m ready to bear responsibility.”
“If it turns out that it is not, then Pashinyan should be held accountable for false denunciation.”