Newspaper: Guard who prevented Armenia orthopedic hospital patient’s escape is infected with COVID-19
Newspaper: Guard who prevented Armenia orthopedic hospital patient’s escape is infected with COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: It turns out that the guard regiment of the orthopedic hospital was infected with the coronavirus a few days ago.

"About 5-6 days ago, one of the patients of the orthopedic [hospital] tried to run away, the employee of the guard regiment ran and caught him, did not allow him to run away, he also got infected, and then he infected the [other] guys [of the guard regiment]."

Are there many infected people? "2-3 people are infected; a large number of contacts—isolated."

By the way, they said that 3 employees (…) of the prime minister's guard service are also infected with the coronavirus. Are they being treated at you? "No, we are not aware of such a thing." We asked the same question to the prime minister's press secretary, Mane Gevorgyan, who said, without losing a second: "No, the news does not correspond to reality."
This text available in   Հայերեն
