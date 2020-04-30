YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: There has been a lot of talk that the authorities of the day do not shine, to put it mildly, with the achievements in foreign policy, and we often face the consequences of the allowed "mistakes" and omissions.
In the field of foreign policy, the front of parliamentary diplomacy is rather weak, where, according to experts, almost nothing is done, and failures follow each other.
Another problem arose in connection with the presidential and parliamentary elections in the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] Republic, when quite harsh statements were made from various political poles, which testify to the above-mentioned problems.
The European parliamentary structures, which made various assessments and statements, were especially active in this issue.