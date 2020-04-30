News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Another "mistake" in Armenia foreign policy becomes evident
Newspaper: Another "mistake" in Armenia foreign policy becomes evident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: There has been a lot of talk that the authorities of the day do not shine, to put it mildly, with the achievements in foreign policy, and we often face the consequences of the allowed "mistakes" and omissions.

In the field of foreign policy, the front of parliamentary diplomacy is rather weak, where, according to experts, almost nothing is done, and failures follow each other.

Another problem arose in connection with the presidential and parliamentary elections in the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] Republic, when quite harsh statements were made from various political poles, which testify to the above-mentioned problems.

The European parliamentary structures, which made various assessments and statements, were especially active in this issue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia authorities’ campaign against National Security Service ex-chief is due to his political activeness
Vanetsyan also intends to open a media outlet…
 Armenian political scientist recalls events of past two years in Armenia
Political scientist Aghasi Yenokyan wrote the...
 Newspaper: Armenia’s largest state hospital to be sold?
The St. Gregory the Illuminator, which is currently re-profiled only for the treatment of patients with the coronavirus…
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan's visit to parliament changes "situation"
At the National Assembly committee of inquiry into the April 2016 war…
 Newspaper: Russia to impose sanctions on some Armenia judges?
But also to several prosecutors and investigators…
 Newspaper: Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war tries to find out if ex-President Sargsyan lied
Levon Mnatsakanyan, the former Minister of Defense of Artsakh, was participating in the committee’s closed session Monday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos