Newspaper: Armenia authorities’ campaign against National Security Service ex-chief is due to his political activeness

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The team of retired director of the NSS [National Security Service], Arthur Vanetsyan, believes that the campaign launched by the authorities against the latter is conditioned by Vanetsyan's political activeness.
The thing is that the former director of the NSS has been in active meetings and discussions with his supporters for several weeks, as well as there is a search for office spaces in the provinces and the administrative districts of Yerevan to enter active politics after the end of the [current] state of emergency [in the country due to the COVID-19 situation].
Earlier we had written that Vanetsyan also intends to open a media outlet.