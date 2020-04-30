YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh], [ex-PM] Arayik Harutyunyan, will take place on May 21, but it has not been decided yet as to in what format and where.

And until then, those in the [current] government are waiting, holding their breath, as to who will stay and who will leave.

According to our Artsakh sources, Harutyunyan, who has worked with [incumbent President] Bako Sahakyan, is not inclined to carry out a staff massacre. If he is not directed from Yerevan, the core of the makeup of the current government will definitely be preserved.

However, it will not be possible to avoid changes [in the government], as Harutyunyan is holding political consultations with political forces, and has goals to form a government of national accord.