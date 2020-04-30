News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Joe Biden says if elected, he will keep US Embassy in Jerusalem
Joe Biden says if elected, he will keep US Embassy in Jerusalem
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said that if elected, he will keep the US embassy in Israel in Jerusalem, AP reported.

According to him, he will reopen the US consulate in East Jerusalem to attract Palestinian leaders to two-state negotiations, which has long been the US official position on Israel and the Palestinians.

“I’ve been a proud supporter of a secure, democratic Jewish state of Israel my entire life,” Biden said Tuesday. But, he added: “My administration will urge both sides to take steps to keep the prospect of a two-state solution alive.”

“Moving the embassy when we did without the conditions having been met was short-sighted and frivolous,” the former vice president said. “It should have happened in the context of a larger deal to help us achieve important concessions for peace in the process.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos