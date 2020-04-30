Mark Zuckerberg opposes too hasty lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned that too hasty opening of public places 'amost guarantees' the continuation of outbreaks of coronavirus, Reuters reported.
“I worry that reopening certain places too quickly before infection rates have been reduced to very minimal levels will almost guarantee future outbreaks and worse longer-term health and economic outcomes,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House have developed guidelines that government officials should follow when deciding to open a business, but the decision is ultimately made by the states.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of Wednesday the US has over 1 million COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached at least 8,968.