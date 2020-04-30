Trump doesn't believe polls that show his rival Joe Biden is leading the race

President Donald Trump does not believe opinion polls that show his likely Democrat rival Joe Biden to lead the pre-race race, Reuters reported.
In a Reuters interview, the Republican president said he did not think the election would be a referendum on how he fights the coronavirus pandemic and added that he was surprised that the former vice president was doing well.
“I don’t believe the polls,” Trump said. “I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don’t think that they will put a man in who’s incompetent.”