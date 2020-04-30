Trump says his government will not extend guidelines for social distancing

President Donald Trump said the federal government will not extend its guidelines for the social distancing because of coronavirus after their deadline expires on Thursday.
His son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, predicted that by July the country will be “really rocking again,” AP reported.
Trump said he plans to resume travel to the states, starting with a trip to Arizona next week. He said he hopes to hold massive campaigns with thousands of supporters in the coming months.
“We’re heartened that the worst of the pain and suffering is going to be behind us,” Trump said as he led a roundtable with executives from companies like Hilton and Toyota.
Trump laid out a vision of a return to pre-coronavirus normalcy — “with or without” a vaccine — with packed restaurants and filled stadiums.
That vision flies in the face of sober assessments from doctors who say the country will need to embrace a “new normal” that includes extended social distancing and mask-wearing.
“I don’t want people to get used to this,” Trump told reporters. “I see the new normal being what it was three months ago.”
White House spokeswoman Judd Deere tweeted that Trump will visit Honeywell in Phoenix on Tuesday. Trump also said he was considering a trip to Ohio.
“We’re going to start to move around and hopefully in the not-too-distant future, we’ll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other,” he said, adding that having people spaced out in accordance with social distancing guidelines “wouldn’t look too good.”