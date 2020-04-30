Trump says Beijing wants him to lose re-election

US President Donald Trump believes that China’s actions in relation to the coronavirus are proof that Beijing “will do anything they can” to make him lose his re-election bid in November, Reuters reported.
In an interview with Reuters, Trump talked tough on China and said he was looking at different options in terms of consequences for Beijing over the virus. “I can do a lot,” Trump said.
Trump blames China for a global pandemic that killed 58,000 people in the US and led the American economy into a deep recession, jeopardizing its hopes for another four-year term.
According to Trump, China should have been more active in informing the world about coronavirus earlier. “China will do anything they can to have me lose this race,” said Trump.
He said he believes Beijing wants his Democratic opponent Joe Biden to win the race to ease the pressure Trump has put on China over trade and other issues.