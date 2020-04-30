News
US says they are ready for war despite COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US B-2 stealth bombers and nuclear-armed ICBMs are ready to attack and defend in minutes, should America be suddenly catapulted into a war, despite the challenges of COVID-19, Fox News reported referring to senior Air Force officials said.

“Rest assured, we have taken the necessary steps to make sure our bomber and ICBM [intercontinental ballistic missile] forces are ready to go and can reach any target on the planet at any time,” Gen. Tim Ray, Air Force Global Strike commander, said in an Air Force statement.

Units operating in the US nuclear arsenal have taken some measures of distance and isolation while maintaining their most important command and control systems, which will allow them to instantly respond to attacks if necessary.

According to Fox News, Ray’s comments are aimed at sending a clear message to the opponents that the COVID-19 crisis does not make the US vulnerable to attacks in case rivals want to take advantage of the current circumstances.

As Ray noted, operations involving an arsenal of nuclear weapons and a fleet of bombers continue.

Most recently, in March this year, the Air Force deployed a target group of B-2 bombers in Portugal in support of the US European command. The Air Force report explains that advanced Whiteman-based bombers in Missouri carry out integration operations and flight training missions from various sites on the European continent.
