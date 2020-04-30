Azerbaijani president nominates candidate for prosecutor general

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev submitted to the Milli Majlis the candidacy of Kamran Aliyev for approval for the post of the prosecutor general of the country, Turan reported.
Soon, the issue will be considered at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state-building issues.
Kamran Aliyev, 55, currently holds the position of deputy prosecutor general, head of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate with the Prosecutor General.
Thus, after parliament gives consent to appoint K. Aliyev as the prosecutor general, he will replace Zakir Garalov, who has been the head of the department since 2000, at this post.