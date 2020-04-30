News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Under new policy we will be able to serve about 1,500 serious coronavirus cases
Armenia PM: Under new policy we will be able to serve about 1,500 serious coronavirus cases
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – We say a few conditions to avoid the [COVID-19] infection, but obviously, those conditions are not met; it will be hard this way. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"If we fail not only to inform our citizens about certain rules of conduct and to ensure that these rules are followed, we will have problems," he said. “I saw that people were standing, talking in groups. If there were an infected person there, obviously, those 10-15 people would be infected.

We are now talking about coming out of the restrictions’ regime [in Armenia], not because it [the novel coronavirus] has been overcome [in the country], but it is apparent that we will have cases [of this disease] at least until March-April next year.

Therefore, we cannot live in a closed regime for a year. There is an easing [of the restrictions] in countries around the world, although the coronavirus is still present. We need to establish a new code of conduct so that we can live in parallel [with COVID-19] because it is no longer possible to continue [in a] closed [regime].”

The Armenian PM added that under the new policy, when asymptomatic and mildly-infected people are sent home, they will be able to serve about 1,500 serious cases, given how many of them will need ventilators.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US says they are ready for war despite COVID-19
“Rest assured, we have taken the necessary steps to make sure our bomber and ICBM...
 Armenia official: Important domains will be reopened as of May 4
According to Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation…
 CoE: Governments must protect the essential role of journalists in democracy, especially in times of crisis
“Governments are facing unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 crisis…
 Government approves 15th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
The total cost of carrying out this measure is about 200 million drams…
 15 people are in COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh
According to Artsakh Information Center…
 Most recent coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 47 and 69 years old
The Ministry of Health informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos