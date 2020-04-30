PM: “Kilometers” of quality difference of between apricots grown in Europe, in Armenia

YEREVAN. – There are “kilometers” of difference of between apricots grown in Europe and in Armenia in terms of quality. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia
“The intensive varieties grown in Armenia are very much inferior to the local varieties growing in Armenia with their taste characteristics; this is a serious problem," he added. “And this applies to all agricultural products [in Armenia]. We need to find the right balance between quantity and quality.”