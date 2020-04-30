Government approves 15th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia

YEREVAN At its Cabinet meeting Thursday, the government approved the 15th measure to neutralize the coronavirus’ economic consequences in Armenia.
The objective of the 15th measure is to create temporary jobs in the agricultural sector by solving environmental issues in the country. Accordingly, the people who are facing social problems as a result of the difficulties caused by the spread of COVID-19 in Armenia will be paid in exchange for planting trees and setting up fences.
The total cost of carrying out these activities is about 200 million drams.
Those who participate in the tree planting will be given 50 drams for the preparation and planting of each sapling.