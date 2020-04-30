Mark Zuckerberg opposes too hasty lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

Armenia parliament committee rejects draft on not applying statute of limitations for constitutional order overthrow

Elon Musk says large-scale restrictions imposed amid coronavirus are fascist

US says they are ready for war despite COVID-19

Georgian trucker dies on Armenia motorway

PM: “Kilometers” of quality difference of between apricots grown in Europe, in Armenia

Trump says Beijing wants him to lose re-election

Armenia Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure has new Secretary General

President: Process of Artsakh Republic recognition by administrative units of various countries continues

Armenia official: Important domains will be reopened as of May 4

Gazprom: Average gas price to fall by 37%

CoE: Governments must protect the essential role of journalists in democracy, especially in times of crisis

Armenian minister: AMD 12 billion allocated to 286 thousand beneficiaries for six packages of social support measures

Government approves 15th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia

Trump doesn't believe polls that show his rival Joe Biden is leading the race

Veterans in Armenia to receive AMD 300 thousand amid 75th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War

Armenia PM: Under new policy we will be able to serve about 1,500 serious coronavirus cases

Azerbaijani president nominates candidate for prosecutor general

15 people are in COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh

Most recent coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 47 and 69 years old

Joe Biden says if elected, he will keep US Embassy in Jerusalem

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Armenian health minister speaks on home treatment for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,066 in Armenia, 2 new deaths reported

Road accident in Armenia’s Aragatsotn, driver dies on the spot

Oil prices rising

Trump says his government will not extend guidelines for social distancing

Armenia parliament committee on state and legal affairs holding meeting

Newspaper: Guard who prevented Armenia orthopedic hospital patient’s escape is infected with COVID-19

Newspaper: Armenia authorities’ campaign against National Security Service ex-chief is due to his political activeness

Newspaper: Karabakh President-elect to carry out personnel "massacre?"

Newspaper: Another "mistake" in Armenia foreign policy becomes evident

NSS ex-head: Armenian PM demands to institute criminal proceedings against me

Armenia parliament deputy chair speaks about his altercation with opposition union member

Advocate: Armenian authorities will use case of attack on Artur Danielyan against him

Advocate: The important thing is Armenia Constitution and Law, not their personal approaches

Human rights activist demands release of video of Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker and union member

One of men killed in Armenia's Gavar was going to get married, the other had little children

Armenia Embassy in Russia: Flights won't be free of charge

Armenian village head on events that took place in Gavar town yesterday

Armenia's Prosecutor General and Investigative Committee chairman on Russia's 'black list'

2 of men who received injuries in Armenia's Gavar are in critical but stable condition

Political scientist: Armenia PM using all options to intensify situation in country

Armenia FM, EU Special Representative discuss fight against COVID-19 and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

ArmLur.am releases video of scenes from tragic incident that took place in Armenia's Gavar

Armenian union member checked out of medical center, files report against deputy parliamentary speaker

Police detain another 10 people under case of shootings in Armenia's Gavar

Armenia news website's editor-in-chief calls on everyone to protect themselves

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker at Nairi Medical Center, Ombudsman's rapid reaction group pays visit

Armenian union member at medical center, two accompanying persons apprehended

Assistant says Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker feels dizzy and has nausea

Azatutyun Radio: Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on incident with union member

Economist: Armenian government's resources inefficient and inadequate

Updates on Armenian Gavar incident, COVID-19 situation in Armenia, 29.04.20 digest

Chinese official accuses Trump of wasting weeks without reacting to the coronavirus pandemic

Japanese PM does not rule out re-postponement of Olympics amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pompeo continues to blame China for pandemic

Beijing authorities to reduce emergency response level

Azerbaijani Armed Forces use mortars on Artsakh border

Pompeo says no sign of North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor reports 2 new coronavirus cases

144 arrive in and 151 depart from Armenia via Kyiv-Yerevan charter flight

Armenia Ombudsman sends rapid reaction groups to police stations, Gavar town, medical center and village

US GDP down 4.8%

Armenian initiative co-founder hospitalized, NGO chair says

66 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at infection hospital in Armenia's Gyumri

Ford reports nearly $ 2 billion loss

Armenian independent MP reports attack on deputy parliamentary speaker

Dollar drops again in Armenia

Bright Armenia Party leader responds to Armenian MP

Union member says Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker attacked fellow member

Any US infringement of Iran territorial waters will draw tough response

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Gavar incident casualty not Military Police investigator

Citizen wounded during Armenia's Gavar incident is in Yerevan intensive care unit

Armenia economy minister admits that there won't be economic growth

Artsakh President-elect meets with Samvel Babayan, discusses possible cooperation

Australian authorities to lift ban on travel throughout country

Samtskhe-Javakhk reports 4 COVID-19 cases

Armenia PM: Our primary tool for coming out of crisis is effective implementation of capital expenditures

Iran President: Persian Gulf is called neither 'New York' or 'Washington'

France to tighten restrictions for foreign investments

Oil producers taking extreme measures

Armenia legislature votes in favor of almost doubling state budget deficit

Armenian political scientist recalls events of past two years in Armenia

East StratCom Taskforce head speaks on disinformation messages from pro-Kremlin sources on COVID-19

Armenia government does not have AMD 100bn to distribute to people, ruling bloc MP says

Armenia Parliament expands health ministry's powers for restrictions on citizens' rights

Armenia justice ministry to be authorized to verbally send people to self-isolation

EC representative: The impact of COVID-19 on Belarus 'will be fairly big'

Armenia ex-National Security Service director: Police don't exist as law-enforcement authority

Armenia finance minister: Distributing funds to all residents is not unjustified

5 people detained in connection with incidents in Armenia’s Gavar (PHOTOS)

Amnesty International: Azerbaijan steps up crackdown on dissent using COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse

Armenia Deputy PM participating in Eurasian Economic Commission Board session

Armenia authorities plan to pay budget deficit through new loans

Armenia lifer is released from prison

Trump: US has 1 mln COVID-19 cases as its testing is better than any other country in world

Armenia PM signs new decision

Armenia health minister visits Gavar town hospital that was attacked

About 73,000 square meters subject to dismantling or demolition on shores of Armenia’s Lake Sevan