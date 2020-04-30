News
Veterans in Armenia to receive AMD 300 thousand amid 75th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Armenian government has decided to provide a one-time reward of AMD 300 thousand to veterans of the Great Patriotic War on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

For this purpose, AMD 86.1 million will be allocated from the reserve fund of the government. There are 287 veterans of the Great Patriotic War in Armenia.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan reminded that this is a one-time reward, and since 2019 the government has doubled the premiums from AMD 50 thousand to AMD 100 thousand.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
