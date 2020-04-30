Beijing: We hope the people of the U.S. will not drag China into its election politics

China is not interested in interfering in the US presidential election, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said commenting on President Donald Trump’s statement that Beijing will do everything possible to lose the upcoming elections.
In an interview for Reuters on Wednesday Trump said “China will do anything they can to have me lose this race”, adding that he believed Beijing wants his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, to win the election to ease the pressure Trump has placed on China over trade and other issues.
In turn, Geng Shuang said that the presidential election is an internal matter of the US, and Beijing hopes that the Americans will not try to drag China into it, Reuters reported.
“The U.S. presidential election is an internal affair, we have no interest in interfering in it,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing.
“We hope the people of the U.S. will not drag China into its election politics.”