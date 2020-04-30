China strongly opposed US abuse of export controls

China strongly opposes the abuse of US export control measures, which would do more harm to the interests of American companies, said a representative of the Chinese commerce ministry after Washington announced new export control rules restricting the transfer of technology to the Chinese Armed Forces.
The United States must stop unlawful actions and make tangible efforts to rebuild its economy, Gao Feng, a spokesman for the ministry, told reporters.
According to him, China is seriously concerned that the decision of the US Federal Communications Commission may lead to the cessation of the activities of three Chinese telecommunications companies. He called on Washington to stop abusing the concept of national security in order to crack down on Chinese companies.