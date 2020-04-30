News
AMD 12bn allocated to 286,000 Armenia beneficiaries through 6 social assistance packages
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – A total of 12 billion drams was allocated to 286,000 beneficiaries through the fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and thirteenth packages of the government’s support measures related to the social bloc, and this—not counting the reimbursement of the utility bills. Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Zaruhi Batoyan, stated this Thursday during a meeting with journalists.

According to her, there were problems when the citizens, being beneficiaries, could not receive compensation, as the type of their economic activity was incorrectly noted. "From May 5, a chance will be given to correct this inaccuracy, apply again, and receive money," she noted.

The minister added that the application process has been simplified for the ninth package of these measures. "To date, more than 130,000 families have already received assistance, and the same number of beneficiaries has not yet received money with this package of measures," Batoyan concluded.
