Commissioner for diaspora: Armenia not ready for large-scale repatriation

YEREVAN. – We travel abroad and visit various communities of the Armenian diaspora, but we do not consider assistance to repatriation to be our priority. Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, stated this Thursday at the sitting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport.
According to him, it is very important that people who return to their homeland are provided with jobs. "I must say that we are not ready for large-scale repatriation," Sinanyan said.
At the same time, he noted that they have set a goal before themselves to provide more information to Diaspora Armenians about Armenia.