News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Commissioner for diaspora: Armenia not ready for large-scale repatriation
Commissioner for diaspora: Armenia not ready for large-scale repatriation
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – We travel abroad and visit various communities of the Armenian diaspora, but we do not consider assistance to repatriation to be our priority. Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, stated this Thursday at the sitting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport.

According to him, it is very important that people who return to their homeland are provided with jobs. "I must say that we are not ready for large-scale repatriation," Sinanyan said.

At the same time, he noted that they have set a goal before themselves to provide more information to Diaspora Armenians about Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos