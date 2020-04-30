Karabakh President on Lavrov's statement: There will be no going back to past

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, Bako Sahakyan, stated during Thursday’s plenary sitting of the National Assembly that there will be no return to the past, both in terms of territories and status, according to ArtsakhPress.

Referring to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's recent statement that plans that assume a phased option for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had been presented to the parties to the conflict, Sahakyan said that their colleagues in Armenia partners have already officially stated that there is no document such document being discussed, and the Artsakh authorities will continue to use diplomatic capabilities, as well as to continue the work with the organizations operating on the common national front.

"When reflecting on the Karabakh issue, we are talking about our destiny," Sahakyan said, in particular. "I have had the opportunity to present the views of our country. I have repeatedly stated publicly that I respect and will continue to respect the mission which the OSCE Minsk Group is carrying out, as I believe that relative peace is ensured also thanks to their mission."

The President of Artsakh stated that during the meetings that were held he had noted that the security and independence of Artsakh are not subject to bargaining.

"During these years, we [Artsakh] have not deviated in any way, either from our position or from the principles," Bako Sahakyan added. "The Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, in my deep conviction, is one of the most complicated issues in the world, which includes many demands. And taking all this into account and respecting the interests of the international community, we are obligated to achieve a peaceful resolution of the issue; however, continuing to remain in our position. We have respected and will respect the proposals of the Co-Chairs, their sincere efforts to resolve the conflict."