News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian, Italian FMs discuss regional security issues
Armenian, Italian FMs discuss regional security issues
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

At the initiative of the Armenian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

On behalf of the Armenian people and the Government of Armenia, the Armenian foreign minister expressed solidarity with the friendly people of Italy for effectively addressing the challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and overcoming them quickly.

Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the steps that the Armenian government is taking and the programs that it is implementing to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus and mitigate the social and economic consequences.

Touching upon issues on the bilateral agenda, Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized that Armenia attaches special importance to the development of relations hinged on the common values of the civilizations of the Italians and Armenians. In this context, the foreign ministers positively assessed the high level of political dialogue and benchmarked the steps to be taken for further strengthening and expansion of cooperation in the sectors of mutual interest. They also touched upon a broad range of international and regional security issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Republican Medical Center to also be allowed to receive bodies from abroad
In particular, in accordance with the previous...
 Embassy: Export flight planned from Armenia to Russia on May 3
In all other cases, the flight will be carried out for a fee…
 Armenia President has remote conversation with Lithuanian counterpart
The interlocutors attached importance to the...
 The Russian government extended the ban on foreigners entering Russia until the situation with the coronavirus improves
“Until April 30, inclusive, there is a restriction on entry into Russia for foreign citizens…
 Armenia PM telephoning people whose electricity is cut off
Due to outstanding debts…
 16 COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenian NSS
Another 13 employees are under surveillance...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos