Armenian, Italian FMs discuss regional security issues

At the initiative of the Armenian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

On behalf of the Armenian people and the Government of Armenia, the Armenian foreign minister expressed solidarity with the friendly people of Italy for effectively addressing the challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and overcoming them quickly.

Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the steps that the Armenian government is taking and the programs that it is implementing to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus and mitigate the social and economic consequences.

Touching upon issues on the bilateral agenda, Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized that Armenia attaches special importance to the development of relations hinged on the common values of the civilizations of the Italians and Armenians. In this context, the foreign ministers positively assessed the high level of political dialogue and benchmarked the steps to be taken for further strengthening and expansion of cooperation in the sectors of mutual interest. They also touched upon a broad range of international and regional security issues.