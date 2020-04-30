Armenian ruling party's MPs against increasing lump-sum payments for veterans

There are already 276 WWII veterans left in Armenia. They have been granted medals and diplomas several times, but the time has come to increase their lump-sum honorariums. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia representing the Prosperous Armenia Party, author of the bill on increasing honorariums for war veterans Vahe Enfiajyan said during a discussion on the bill held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Affairs of the National Assembly today.
The parliamentarian stated that he proposes to increase the amount of honorariums for veterans of the Great Patriotic War from the current AMD 100,000 to AMD 200,000. However, deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Heriknaz Tigranyan stated that there is no need to enshrine the payment by law since the honorariums have never been decreased in the past. Head of the parliamentary committee, deputy of the My Step Alliance Narek Zeynalyan also opposed Enfiajyan’s proposal. At the end of the session, the parliamentary committee disapproved the bill.