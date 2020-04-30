The Russian government extended the ban on foreigners entering Russia until the situation with the coronavirus improves

Russian government extended the ban on foreigners entering Russia until the situation with the coronavirus improved, said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
The PM noted that ‘so far it is impossible to give an exact date when the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus will be completely lifted, including the crossing of Russian borders,’ TASS reported.
“Until April 30, inclusive, there is a restriction on entry into Russia for foreign citizens,”
Mishustin added that entry restrictions will be lifted for certain categories of foreign citizens, including for specialists who are adjusting and maintaining imported equipment.
Such a measure will reduce the negative impact of restrictions on the activities of Russian industrial enterprises, including those that manufacture equipment to combat coronavirus infection, he noted.
Earlier, the Russian government temporarily prohibited foreigners and stateless persons from entering the country until May 1. This restriction also applied to those arriving from Belarus.
An exception to this rule was made for foreign diplomats, members of their families, truck drivers, people with ordinary private visas issued in special cases by decision of the MFA, family members of Russian citizens and certain categories of citizens of countries with which Russia has visa-free agreements travel.