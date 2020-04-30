Armenia PM telephoning people whose electricity is cut off

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is telephoning—on Facebook livestream—the houses of the people whose electricity was cut off these days due to outstanding debt.
"I have asked for the lists of a number of subscribers whose electricity has been cut off due to debt," Pashinyan said. “I want to talk to some of them to get to know their [respective] story because there is an example that a person has consumed up to 5,000 drams of electricity, but in fact, it turns out that the person has a summer house in Tsakhkadzor, or in Dilijan [towns], did not go much to the summer house, the monthly expense was 5,000 drams, and he makes use of state assistance.”