Armenia law on illegally acquired property is linked to parliament vice-speaker's incident, majority leader says

YEREVAN. – This incident should not be considered as a separate case. It is the result of public threats, sexual insults that have moved from the online domain to the offline domain Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Thursday told this to journalists, referring to Wednesday’s incident between NA Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan and opposition Adeqvat union co-founder Artur Danielyan.
"In fact, an attempt is being made to create the impression that this could happen to any citizen or official who expresses a viewpoint that does not coincide with the viewpoint of a particular group," Makunts said. "Especially one of the recent laws passed in connection with the illegally acquired property, and Alen Simonyan's public speeches following it, I believe, are directly related to what happened."
When asked who is worried about that law and who she insinuates, Lilit Makunts responded as follows: "All the people who have acquired illegal property, and they did not like Alen Simonyan's [respective] statements very much; I believe all this is interconnected."
