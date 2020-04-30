News
Thursday
April 30
News
Thursday
April 30
Armenia President has remote conversation with Lithuanian counterpart
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today had a remote conversation with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, as reported the news service of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

During the friendly conversation, the Presidents of Armenia and Lithuania exchanged information about the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in both countries, as well as the steps being taken to prevent the spread of the virus and overcome it.

The interlocutors attached importance to the cooperation between the two countries for the fight against the coronavirus. In this context, President Sarkissian highly appreciated the humanitarian aid that the Lithuanian government is providing to Armenia. President Sarkissian also attached importance to Lithuania’s ongoing support to the EU-Armenia partnership and underlined the new opportunities for cooperation within the scope of EU Eastern Partnership.

Armen Sarkissian said he regularly holds remote talks with his counterparts to learn about the actions being taken and know which of those actions are more effective. The presidents reaffirmed their commitment to enhancement and further deepening of the relations between Armenia and Lithuania through joint efforts and emphasized that both countries have serious potential in economy, high technologies, education and culture.
