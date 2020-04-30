Armenian Prosecutor General thanks MPs for law on confiscation of illegal property

Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan thanked MPs for adopting a law on confiscation of property obtained illegally.
At a meeting of the commission on state and legal issues, Davtyan, introducing the activities of his department, noted that the adoption of the law provides serious tools.
Speaking about cases of a corruption nature, the Attorney General said that in 2019 more than twice such cases were sent to the courts than in previous years.
Davtyan said that there are also violations by law enforcement authorities. As the most negative example, he cited the prosecutor who was caught receiving a bribe.