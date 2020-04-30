Armenia Prosecutor General on MP's statement on ex-National Security Service director

I suggest you discuss with me issues that are within the realm of my position. If a factual datum regarding security is published and by the person having assumed official duty for that, I must comment on that. This is what Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan told reporters today, touching upon the statement by deputy of the National Assembly Hrachya Hakobyan, who stated that former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan is recruited by foreign countries and hinted that this is exactly why he was dismissed from office.
“There can be many statements like that, but yes, there will be a need for at least operational verification of any statement of that nature, and those statements will be verified,” he said.
Asked if he has any information that Vanetsyan is an agent, Davtyan said the following: “My information should be reflected in previous criminal cases or criminal proceedings, but there is no such criminal proceeding.”