News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Factor.am: Doctors of Armenian medical center infected with COVID-19
Factor.am: Doctors of Armenian medical center infected with COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Some medical workers of Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center have been infected with the coronavirus, as reported Factor.am.

To verify the information, Factor.am contacted Spokesperson of Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center Tsovinar Khachatryan, who confirmed the news and stated that there are infected medical workers, yet said she couldn’t provide figures.

Earlier, Factor.am had reported that several dozens of medical workers of Fanarjyan National Oncology Center and Erebuni Medical Center had also been infected with the coronavirus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA Spokesperson: Presence of foreign specialists in territory of biolaboratories excluded
The Armenian side has repeatedly stated that the staff of...
 Armenian official: 1,000 temporary jobs to be created within scope of 15th social support measure
According to him, the measures will be implemented...
 Armenia PM calls on citizens not in need of support to pay utility bills of those in need
Touching upon the shutdowns of electricity and natural gas...
 2 of 3 Artsakh citizens with COVID-19 and being treated test positive, 3rd tests negative
The Information Headquarters added that if the...
 Ukrainian, Armenian FMs discuss current Armenia-Ukraine cooperation agenda
The foreign ministers positively assessed the cooperation for...
 Russia PM tests positive for COVID-19
The acting Prime Minister will be...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos