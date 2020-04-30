Factor.am: Doctors of Armenian medical center infected with COVID-19

Some medical workers of Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center have been infected with the coronavirus, as reported Factor.am.
To verify the information, Factor.am contacted Spokesperson of Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center Tsovinar Khachatryan, who confirmed the news and stated that there are infected medical workers, yet said she couldn’t provide figures.
Earlier, Factor.am had reported that several dozens of medical workers of Fanarjyan National Oncology Center and Erebuni Medical Center had also been infected with the coronavirus.