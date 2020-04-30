News
15 persons detained under case of incidents in Armenia's Gavar, 3 others will be detained
15 persons detained under case of incidents in Armenia's Gavar, 3 others will be detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

At this moment, 15 people are detained under the case of the incidents that took place in Gavar, and a decision has been taken to detain three others. This is stated in the statement issued by the Investigative Committee of Armenia today. The statement particularly reads as follows:

“The General Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of Armenia has carried out active investigative and other procedural actions in relation to the cases of murder of two persons and causing bodily firearm injuries to four persons and mass disturbances by a group of persons through violence and elimination of property in Gavar.

Through investigation, data was obtained regarding the prima facie participation of three more persons in the mentioned incidents, and today the body implementing proceedings rendered a decision on detention which has been assigned to the relevant subdivision of the Police of Armenia.

Currently, 15 people are detained on suspicion of participation in the mass disturbances, and a decision has been taken to detain another three persons.

Preliminary investigation is underway.

Information on the procedural decisions based on obtained evidence will be provided on a regular basis.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
