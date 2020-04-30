News
Dollar still losing value in Armenia
Dollar still losing value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.28/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.24 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 520.74 (up by AMD 0.17), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 599.20 (up by AMD 3.75), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.56 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 233.68, AMD 26,247.27 and AMD 12,019.18, respectively.
Հայերեն and Русский
