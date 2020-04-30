Armenia Prosecutor General says Simonyan-Danielyan case materials sent to Special Investigation Service

Touching upon the incident between Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan and leader of Adekvad Union Artur Danielyan, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan today told reporters that a criminal procedure has been launched and case materials will be transmitted to the Special Investigation Service.
“There are people who have filed reports to the Police, and I have already assigned to transmit those materials to the Special Investigation Service, which will proceed with the proceedings,” he said.
Asked if Alen Simonyan might be charged under the case, Davtyan said the following: “I won’t express my opinion on the final evaluations of the acts that will be given in the future because you all understand that that will restrain the specific procedural subjects. A report is being prepared.”