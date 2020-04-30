Advocate: Armenia Prosecutor General sees corpus delicti in deputy parliamentary speaker's act

Advocate Tigran Atanesyan posted the following on his Facebook page today:
“A while ago, the Prosecutor General of Armenia told reporters that the materials regarding the case of attack by Alen Simonyan on Artur Danielyan have been transmitted to the Special Investigation Service for preparation of a report.
I would like to remind that, in accordance with part 6 of Article 190 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Armenia, preliminary investigations of complicity by administrative employees of the legislative, executive and judicial powers and public servants in regard to official position or crimes committed by them, as well as under relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia are conducted by the investigators of the Special Investigation Service.
This means that, from this moment, we need to understand that the Prosecutor General sees prima facie elements of corpus delicti in the act of Alen Simonyan; otherwise, transmitting materials to the Special Investigation Service is awkward, to say the least. With this case, the Special Investigation Service has a chance to relieve itself of being labeled as a bludgeon of the authorities and conduct an objective investigation since it already has quite a lot of factual data.”