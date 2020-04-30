News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Advocate: Armenia Prosecutor General sees corpus delicti in deputy parliamentary speaker's act
Advocate: Armenia Prosecutor General sees corpus delicti in deputy parliamentary speaker's act
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Advocate Tigran Atanesyan posted the following on his Facebook page today:

“A while ago, the Prosecutor General of Armenia told reporters that the materials regarding the case of attack by Alen Simonyan on Artur Danielyan have been transmitted to the Special Investigation Service for preparation of a report.

I would like to remind that, in accordance with part 6 of Article 190 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Armenia, preliminary investigations of complicity by administrative employees of the legislative, executive and judicial powers and public servants in regard to official position or crimes committed by them, as well as under relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia are conducted by the investigators of the Special Investigation Service.

This means that, from this moment, we need to understand that the Prosecutor General sees prima facie elements of corpus delicti in the act of Alen Simonyan; otherwise, transmitting materials to the Special Investigation Service is awkward, to say the least. With this case, the Special Investigation Service has a chance to relieve itself of being labeled as a bludgeon of the authorities and conduct an objective investigation since it already has quite a lot of factual data.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Prosecutor General says Simonyan-Danielyan case materials sent to Special Investigation Service
Touching upon the incident between Deputy Speaker of the...
 Armenia Prosecutor General: Common punitive practice required to punish burglars
According to him, the fight against burglary is still...
 Yerevan citizen arrested after police find 12 methadone pills
According to the apprehended citizen, the...
 Prosecutor General: Most murders in Armenia are domestic
While presenting the activities of the Prosecutor General’s Office...
 15 persons detained under case of incidents in Armenia's Gavar, 3 others will be detained
Through investigation, data was obtained regarding...
 Unedited video of murders in Armenia’s Gavar is released (PHOTOS)
As well as photos in connection with this incident…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos