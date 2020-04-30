Justice ministry: Workload of Armenian Special Investigative Service should be minimized

A situation has arisen in Armenia when the Special Investigation Service investigates not only crimes related to its direct duties, but also a number of other crimes, Armenian deputy minister Srbuhi Galyan said on Thursday.
She noted that SIS should investigate crimes only related to abuse of power by officials.
Galyan explained that according to the legislative initiative proposed, the circle of officials whose affairs will be referred to the SIS should be clearly identified. "In particular, this refers to the president, the prime minister, and other senior officials. We also propose amending the clause according to which the Prosecutor General can withdraw a case from production from law enforcement bodies and send it to the Special Investigation Service. From now on, the Prosecutor General will have such an opportunity only if the objectivity of the investigation is in jeopardy," she noted.
The parliamentary committee gave a positive conclusion to the legislative initiative proposed by the government.