Armenia Prosecutor General: Common punitive practice required to punish burglars

Presenting the activities of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia during the session of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly today, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan said there is a need to introduce a common punitive practice to punish burglars.
According to him, the fight against burglary is still in the focus of law-enforcement authorities, but there is a need to introduce a common punitive practice. He informed that the Prosecutor General’s Office has introduced different security systems and installed video surveillance equipment.