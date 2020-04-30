News
Armenian official: 1,000 temporary jobs to be created within scope of 15th social support measure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

In response to a question from Armenian News-NEWS.am today, Deputy Minister of Environment of Armenia Vardan Melikyan said the government will create 1,000 temporary jobs in the course of 10-15 days within the scope of the 15th social support measure for neutralization of the economic consequences of COVID-19 with a minimum salary of AMD 10,000, accepting as a basis the calculation that 200 trees can be planted on a daily basis.

According to him, the measures will be implemented in certain provinces of Armenia. “The final number of jobs will depend on the number of citizens who wish to participate. All three organizations coordinating the activities will make additional announcements, and residents of villages can come and start working. Special knowledge and skills aren’t required. Residents must simply have the deire and good health since they will be working on high mountains,” he said, adding that the types of trees to be planted will serve as raw material for environmental fuel in the long run.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
