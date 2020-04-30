News
Armenian MP on coronavirus situation and lifting restrictions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Mikayel Melkumyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Today is April 30, but unfortunately, Armenia still hasn’t reached the peak of the spread of the coronavirus, and one of the proofs of this is the number of coronavirus cases reported today (134).

Now we have to think about the second possible scenario for overcoming the situation, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan talked about this during the government session today.

I had warned about this during the parliamentary discussion on the state of emergency declared in Armenia on March 16. I am in favor of lifting restrictions on substantial types of economic activities starting from May 5, but with the second scenario that hasn’t been envisaged yet, as well as with strict observance of the rules of social distancing and the rules that are in accordance with the situation. Yes, we must not contradistinguish business support programs and social support programs.”
