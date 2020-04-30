Prosecutor General: Most murders in Armenia are domestic

While presenting the activities of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia during the session of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of Armeania today, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan declared that most of the murders in Armenia are domestic murders.
In 2019, Armenia reported 47 murders, and this was 12 more than the number that was recorded in 2018 and was the lowest in the past 30 years. According to Davtyan, based on the statistics that have been run since the 1980s, until the 1990s, there were two-digit numbers, then the numbers become three-digit numbers in the 1990s, and the numbers are two-digit numbers again in the 2000s. “The analysis of the reasons shows that most of the murders were domestic murders. There were also vendettas, and the public knows about them,” the Prosecutor General said.