Karabakh President-elect meets with ex-presidential candidate Masis Mayilyan
Karabakh President-elect meets with ex-presidential candidate Masis Mayilyan
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President-elect of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Laying the unity and solidarity of the public and politics at the core of governance in the republic, today I had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh and presidential candidate in the recent nationwide elections Masis Mayilyan.

We discussed several issues related to the internal and external challenges facing our homeland and the recent developments in the region. We attached importance to the creation of an atmosphere of respect and solidarity in the country to build the country of our dreams.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
