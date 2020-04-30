Armenia reports record level of COVID-19 cases, updates on shootout in Armenian Gavar, 29.04.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily of Armenia-related top news as of 30.04.2020:

· The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 2,066 in Armenia, and two new deaths have been reported.

As of Thursday 11 am, a total of 134 new cases were recorded.

According to the latest data, 929 COVID-19 patients have recovered thus far, whereas 32 others have died in Armenia from the disease.

As the health minister Arsen Torosyan noted Armenia has recorded the maximum COVID-19 cases and if it keeps the same, Armenia will probably move on to the strategy of not hospitalizing asymptomatic citizens or those who are in a very mild form of the disease.

In the meantime, a 94-year-old woman in Armenia has beaten the coronavirus, and she was discharged from the hospital.

· Despite the record level of COVID-19 cases recorded in the country, the Armenian government is currently going along with the scenario that the commandant’s decision on the type of economic activity will be changed as of May 4. Thus the important domains will be reopened—but in compliance with the mandatory rules.

· After a shootout took place in Gavar Tuesday between a group of people from this town and some residents of Noratus village, an unedited version of the video footage has been released.

As a result of the shootings, Zorik Paronikyan, an investigator, and a young resident of Noratus sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Four others were wounded, two of whom were taken to a Yerevan hospital and the other two—to Gavar hospital.

One of the wounded has been checked out of the hospital in Gavar, whereas the condition of the other wounded is critical but stable.

Thus, in connection with the incident in Gavar, 15 people have been detained in connection with the incident, and a decision has been made to detain three more.

· The report, which police have prepared on the incident involving Armenian parliament Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan and Adeqvat union co-founder Artur Danielyan, has been sent to the Prosecutor's Office.

To note, the members of the aforesaid opposition union on Wednesday reported that fellow member Artur Danielyan was attacked on a street by Alen Simonyan.

Later, Simonyan said during the Facebook live stream that he had greeted Danielyan, but the latter had cursed at him, after which he had hit Danielyan on the nose with his head.

Artur Danielyan was taken to a hospital, but he left this medical center a few hours later.