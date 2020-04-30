Citizen to Armenia PM: I'm a single mother with children, can't apply for social support

I’m single with two minor children, unemployed, and I can’t apply for any social support program. This is a statement by a woman whom Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan called on the phone today.
The Prime Minister stated that the woman is a beneficiary of the ninth social support program approved by the government and should receive AMD 26,500 for every child.
The woman also stated that she doesn’t have a computer or Internet access and her children learn their lessons with their mobile phones.
What is noteworthy is the fact that she pays AMD 140,000 electricity bill every month, even though she heated her home with wood in the winter.
Nikol Pashinyan promised to deal with her problems, including the problem with the social support program and her children’s studies.