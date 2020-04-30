Analyst: 1-2% industry growth by end of this year can be considered success for Armenia

A 1-2% growth of industry by the end of the year can be considered a success. This is what President of the Union of Domestic Manufacturers of Armenia Vazgen Safaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to him, the purchasing power of domestic and foreign consumers will have an impact on the reduction of volumes of manufacturing.
“If Armenia can maintain its economic growth at 0%, this will be a major success for the government,” the analyst stated and added that economic activity declined by 0.2% in January-March.