Thursday
April 30
Analyst: 1-2% industry growth by end of this year can be considered success for Armenia
Analyst: 1-2% industry growth by end of this year can be considered success for Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

A 1-2% growth of industry by the end of the year can be considered a success. This is what President of the Union of Domestic Manufacturers of Armenia Vazgen Safaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, the purchasing power of domestic and foreign consumers will have an impact on the reduction of volumes of manufacturing.

“If Armenia can maintain its economic growth at 0%, this will be a major success for the government,” the analyst stated and added that economic activity declined by 0.2% in January-March.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
