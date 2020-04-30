News
Armenia PM talks about utility bills and government support with woman citizen
Armenia PM talks about utility bills and government support with woman citizen
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


I paid an electrician about $100 to turn on the power. This is what a woman said during a phone call with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan live on Facebook.

“I am a single woman with five children and nine grandchildren. My son is 25 years old, unemployed and has three children. He is a chef and has been unemployed for two months,” the woman said.

When the Prime Minister asked if her son has received support from the government, the woman said he received AMD 300,000 yesterday. In response, the Prime Minister asked the woman why she hadn’t paid the electricity bill, if she had received that much money from the government, to which the woman said she had many loans to pay and had to feed the children. The Prime Minister told the woman it would be better, if they paid the utility bills first and then make other payments.
This text available in   Հայերեն
