News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian government proposes to regulate use of antibiotics in livestock sector
Armenian government proposes to regulate use of antibiotics in livestock sector
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Government of Armenia proposes to regulate the use of antibiotics in livestock, that is, rule out the use of antibiotics as a biologically active supplement. This is what Deputy Minister of Economy Tigran Gabrielyan declared during the session of the Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment of the National Assembly today.

According to the deputy minister, the government has proposed to exclude the use of medical nutriments and food from livestock nutrition.

After some discussions, the parliamentary committee approved the legislative initiative.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos