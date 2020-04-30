Armenian government proposes to regulate use of antibiotics in livestock sector

The Government of Armenia proposes to regulate the use of antibiotics in livestock, that is, rule out the use of antibiotics as a biologically active supplement. This is what Deputy Minister of Economy Tigran Gabrielyan declared during the session of the Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment of the National Assembly today.
According to the deputy minister, the government has proposed to exclude the use of medical nutriments and food from livestock nutrition.
After some discussions, the parliamentary committee approved the legislative initiative.