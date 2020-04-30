Union of Informed Citizens NGO on Armenia PM's live broadcast on Facebook

Programs Coordinator of the Union of Informed Citizens Daniel Ioannisyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“The list of citizens who haven’t paid their electricity bills and their phone numbers are personal data and couldn’t have been transmitted to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan by law.
This is prima facie illegal processing of personal data for PR. The Union of Informed Citizens will send letters to the Office of the Prime Minister and the Personal Data Protection Agency of the Ministry of Justice soon.”