PM: We will compensate 30% to AMD 25,000 for electricity and up to AMD 40,000 for gas
PM: We will compensate 30% to AMD 25,000 for electricity and up to AMD 40,000 for gas
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


The Armenian government compensates 30% up to AMD 25,000  for electricity and up to AMD 40,000 for gas, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his live stream on the Facebook page.

“We decided to support those subscribers who consumed electricity in the amount of AMD 10,001 to 25,000  in February and gas - from AMD 30,001 to 40,000. At the moment, 2,600 out of 70 thousand subscribers have electricity cut off, while there is no gas for 1,300 subscribers out from 620 thousand subscribers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
